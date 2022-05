The director of El País, Pepa Bueno with Carlos Fernando Chamorro, winner of the Ortega y Gasset Career Achievement Award 2021, at the Palacio de las Comunicaciones in Valencia. EFE/ Kai Forsterling

EFE photographer Sáshenka Gutiérrez receives the Ortega y Gasset 2022 award for best photography at the Palacio de las Comunicaciones in Valencia. EFE/ Kai Forsterling

Family photo of the recipients of the Ortega y Gasset Awards 2021 at the Palacio de las Comunicaciones in Valencia. EFE/ Kai Forsterling

Good journalism is the best antidote to polarization, director of Spanish newspaper El País, Pepa Bueno, said on Tuesday at the Ortega y Gasset Journalism Awards ceremony, in which Efe photographer Sashenka Gutiérrez was recognized for her moving coverage of a breast cancer survival.



Bueno added that the winners of the awards this year showed that journalism was “more alive and necessary than ever before.” EFE



