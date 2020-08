Local police inform a man drinking at a bar terrace about the ban of smoking in the street in La Coruna, Galicia, Spain, on the first day the new law came into force, 13 August 2020. EFE/EPA/Cabalar

A woman smokes at a bar terrace despite the ban of smoking in the street in La Coruna, Galicia, Spain, on the first day the new law came into force, 13 August 2020. EFE/EPA/Cabalar

Local police patrol the street in La Coruna, Galicia, Spain, on the first day the new law banning people from smoking in the street came into force, 13 August 2020. EFE/EPA/Cabalar

Authorities in the Spanish region of Galicia on Thursday banned smoking in public places in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus infections.

Officials in the northwestern region announced a prohibition on lighting up in the street and outdoor spaces, including restaurants and bars, if a two meter distance cannot be maintained between people.