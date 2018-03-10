Migrants are transferred to the port of Almeria after being rescued by the Spanish maritime rescue services and Civil Guard off Almeria, southeastern Spain, Oct. 1, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/CARLOS BARBA

Members of Spain's maritime safety agency on Saturday rescued 32 migrants from a boat in the westernmost part of the Mediterranean Sea.

The group, all men, were being transferred to the Port of Almería in southern Spain, where they were expected to arrive at around 17:00 local time, according to the agency.

A spokesperson for the agency told EFE a coordination center in Almería had received a call alerting it to the departure of a boat from Bouyafar, Morocco, and a second call saying that another boat had left Charrana, also in Morocco.

A rescue team was deployed to the area in the Alborán Sea in the western Med to locate the two vessels.

One boat was found by Spanish rescuers, while the one that left Bouyafar was located by a Moroccan team.