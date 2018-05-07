Sub-Saharan migrants cover themselves with blankets given by the Spanish Red Cross as they arrive at the port of Motril after being rescued at sea some 30 miles off the coast, in Motril, Granada, southeastern Spain, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL PAQUET

Spanish rescue workers early Monday saved 30 people from a boat after an hours-long search operation off the coast of southern Spain, the country’s Maritime Safety Agency said.

The boat on which the migrants were traveling, which was being sought since Sunday morning, was found some 30 miles south of Motril.

The rescue agency said workers had spent the whole of Sunday carrying out an intense search operation in the Alboran Sea, the westernmost part of the Mediterranean, which included the participation of an aircraft from the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex.

The rescue had been complicated due to the darkness and anxiousness of some of the migrants, owing to them having been lost at sea for hours.

The migrants were examined by members of the Red Cross and all were found to be in good health following their arrival to Spain aboard the Salvamar Hamal vessel at 2 am on Monday.

A total of 6,355 migrants have arrived in Spain via the sea so far this year, according to the latest data from the United Nations.