Some of 56 migrants arrive to the port in Motril, Spain, early 15 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBA FEIXAS

Red Cross staff attend some of 56 migrants as they arrive to the port in Motril, Spain, early 15 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBA FEIXAS

Some of 56 migrants arrive to the port in Motril, Spain, early 15 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBA FEIXAS

Spanish rescue teams on Friday brought a group of 56 migrants to the mainland having picked them up from a small boat off the coast of Motril.

Among those rescued some 17 nautical miles off the coast by members of the Civil Guard and Maritime Safety Agency were six women and two young children.

The boat on which the migrants were found was first spotted by a vessel flying a French flag, and intercepted shortly after midnight by a Civil Guard patrol ship.

Those rescued were taken to the port of Motril, where they were tended by Red Cross personnel and National Police agents, and found to be in good health.

The group was the second to arrive at that port in recent hours, with a total of 110 people _ among them 17 women and four minors _ having landed there.