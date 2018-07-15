Several migrants arrive at the port of Algeciras, southern Spain, 15 July 2018, after a Spanish Sea Rescue Unit's ship rescued some 68 irregular migrants on board two boats off the Spanish coast. EPA-EFE/A. CARRASCO RAGEL

Rescuers brought 68 migrants to Spain on Sunday after picking them up from two small boats in the Strait of Gibraltar, Spain's Maritime Safety Agency said.

The rescue agency said the group had been taken to the Port of Tarifa, where they were met by police agents and members of the Red Cross.

The "Salvamar Arcturus" vessel had offered assistance to the migrants, sources from the Maritime Safety Agency told EFE.

There had been 32 people on board the first boat and 36 on the second.

Among the 68 rescued were seven women, one of them pregnant.

Vessels belonging to the rescue agency and Spain's Civil Guard were still on patrol in the Strait of Gibraltar, a narrow stretch of water off Spain's southernmost tip where the Mediterranean Sea meets the Atlantic Ocean.