Spanish content creator Ibai Llanos shattered all audience records on the Twitch platform Saturday night with a live boxing event that racked up 3.3 million peak viewers.

The event, which was held in the Olympic Pavilion of Badalona in Barcelona, saw Llanos break the previous record held by TheGrefg, a streamer who last year managed to gather over 2.5 million viewers during a Fortnite game event.

"Congrats to Ibai Llanos on setting a new Twitch record with a peak of over 3.3M concurrent views during today’s boxing and entertainment event, La Velada del Año II," Twitch tweeted.

(...)