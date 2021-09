A teenage girl plays the video game Fortnite, on an Apple iPhone X in Billerica, Massachusetts, USA, 24 August 2020. EFE/EPA/FILE/CJ GUNTHER

A Spanish teenager who required two months of hospital treatment for a severe addiction to the popular video game Fortnite has become the world’s first clinical case of its kind.

The adolescent was hospitalized after showing symptoms of severe behavioral addiction to the game, which included isolating himself at home, avoiding social interaction, refusing medical attention, psychological inflexibility and demonstrating a lack of interest in friends and family. EFE

