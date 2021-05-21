People party at Sitges' street known as Carrer del Pecado during a clinical trial in Sitges, Spain, May 20/21, 2021.EFE/Alejandro García

People party at Sitges' street known as Carrer del Pecado during a clinical trial in Sitges, Spain, May 20/21, 2021.EFE/Alejandro García

People party at Sitges' street known as Carrer del Pecado during a clinical trial in Sitges, Spain, May 20/21, 2021.EFE/Alejandro García

People party at Sitges' street known as Carrer del Pecado during a clinical trial in Sitges, Spain, May 20/21, 2021.EFE/Alejandro García

A taste of normality came to the town of Sitges in northeastern Spain on Thursday night as hundreds of volunteers enjoyed a non-socially distanced outing for the first time in over a year as part of a clinical trial.

Municipal authorities in the coastal tourist hotspot and the Catalan regional government organized the pioneering event to test ways to safely revitalize the nightlife sector amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some 400 volunteers were selected out of 500 applicants to take part in the trial, in which participants had to take a Covid-19 test several hours before the event kicked off.

"Because I work in the nightlife sector, I'm excited and I hope it goes well, after this, we'll see what happens," bar employee Kike Delgado told Efe after getting his test.

None of the 405 participants tested positive for coronavirus.