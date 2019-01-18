An agreement between Spain and the United Kingdom will mean that citizens of Spain living in the UK and vice-versa will be able to vote and stand in upcoming local elections should the UK leave the European Union before May.

Local elections are scheduled to take place in both countries in the month of May.

The agreement, which will only apply if Brexit takes place before the elections, shows that protecting citizens' rights is a priority, Spanish government spokesperson Isabel Celaá told the press on Friday.

"We want the British and their leaders to find a path that will satisfy all of us," she said.

The spokesperson also expressed "deep" regret that the UK Parliament rejected the Brexit agreement reached between the government of Prime Minister Theresa May and the European Union.

She said this was another one of the Spanish government's initiatives aimed at protecting the rights of citizens as part of preparation for the possibility that the UK, set to leave the EU on Mar. 29, ends up leaving the bloc with no agreement on the terms of its exit, widely referred to as a no-deal Brexit.

Celaá also said the government was working on a contingency plan in order to prepare for "all possible scenarios," safeguarding the interests of people and businesses.