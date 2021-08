In the southern Spanish village of Algar, population 1,400, a bid to secure Unesco status for its chatty residents is the talk of the town.

Each night when the heat of the day wanes, residents of Algar, near Cadiz in Andalusia, assemble chairs outside their front doors and catch-up with their neighbors, a long-established tradition that is coming under threat in an era when many of us spend the evening glued to our phones or to the TV. EFE

nac/ajs/jt