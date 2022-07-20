Spain has registered its worst year of wildfires in terms of total area lost annually in the last decade just seven months into 2022, according to the latest estimates from the European Forest Fire Information System Wednesday.

Forest fires have engulfed 193,268 hectares (around 476,000 acres) of Spanish land, an area more than double the size of Singapore, in just the first six months of 2022.

The figure so far this year is 3,882 ha more than the total area burned in all of 2012, now the second-worst year logged by EFFIS, which compiles data from the Copernicus satellite program, since records started in 2008.

(...)