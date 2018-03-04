Dietmar Nietan (L), Federal treasurer of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD), and Olaf Scholz, First Mayor of Hamburg and Acting Leader of the SPD, present the result of the members voting on the coalition agreement with the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU) at the SPD headquarters Willy-Brandt-Haus in Berlin, Germany, Mar. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Olaf Scholz, First Mayor of Hamburg and Acting Leader of the SPD, speaks on a press conference to present the result of the members voting on the coalition agreement with the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU) at the SPD headquarters Willy-Brandt-Haus in Berlin, Germany, Mar. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Dietmar Nietan (C-L), Federal treasurer of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD), and Olaf Scholz (C-R), First Mayor of Hamburg and Acting Leader of the SPD, present the result of the members voting on the coalition agreement with the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU) at the SPD headquarters Willy-Brandt-Haus in Berlin, Germany, Mar. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

The members of Germany's Social Democratic Party have voted in favour of a coalition with Chancellor's conservatives, the party leadership said on Sunday.

The 463,723 party members had between Feb. 20 and Friday midnight to decide if they approved of their party again being part of a government led by the conservative Angela Merkel.

The conditions of the pact and the concrete measures that will be implemented were detailed in a 177-page deal that was negotiated between January and February.

It includes key proposals of the SPD and assigns major ministries such as finance and foreign affairs to the SPD.