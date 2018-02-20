Former associate to former Trump Campaign Manager Paul Manafort, Rick Gates, walks near the Federal Courthouse after a closed hearing regarding his attorneys' request to withdraw from representing him, in Washington, DC, USA, Feb. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Special Counsel and Former FBI Director Robert Mueller (C) leaves after briefing members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 US presidential election, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, June 21, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Attorney Alex Van Der Zwaan walks into the Washington field office of the FBI for processing before offering his plea at the Federal courthouse to making false statements to federal investigators in Washington, DC, USA, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Special counsel Robert Mueller, head of the Russia investigation, announced Tuesday new charges against Alex Van Der Zwaan, a Dutch attorney at a prestigious New York law firm accused of lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Van Der Zwaan was scheduled to appear Tuesday at 2:30 pm before the US District Court for the District of Columbia.

According to a Mueller document, the accused had contacts with Rick Gates, who was the "number two" of the Donald Trump presidential campaign, and who is accused on various counts, including money laundering, within the Russia investigation.

According to the court document, Van Der Zwaan "willfully and knowingly make materially false, fictitious, and fraudulent statements," both to the FBI and to the office of special counsel Mueller, when he was interrogated on Nov. 3, 2017

He supposedly lied about a report that he prepared for the Ukrainian Ministry of Justice for the purpose of preparing a lawsuit against former Ukrainian Prime Minisster Yulia Tymoshenko, who after May 2010 had to face a number of legal cases against her.

Since May 2018, Robert Mueller has occupied the post of special counsel in charge of investigating the possible ties between members of the Trump presidential campaign and the Russian government, which US intelligence agencies accuse of interfering with the 2016 US elections.

Up to now, Mueller has accused 13 Russians and three Russian companies of meddling in the 2016 elections.

He has also filed charges against individuals with ties to the current US president: Gates, Manafort, former security adviser Michael Flynn, and another former adviser, George Papadopoulos, who worked for the magnate during the elections.