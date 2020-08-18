Protest before the Lebanon Tribunal ahead of the ruling on the assassination of ex-Prime Minister Rafik Hariri of Lebanon in Leidschendam, The Netherlands, 18 August 2020. EFE/EPA/KOEN VAN WEEL

People waiting during the intermission of the Lebanon Tribunal, prior to the ruling on the assassination of ex-Prime Minister Rafik Hariri of Lebanon in Leidschendam, The Netherlands, 18 August 2020. EFE/EPA/Koen van Weel

Lawyers react after leaving the Lebanon Tribunal after the ruling on the assassination of ex-Prime Minister Rafik Al Hariri of Lebanon in Leidschendam, The Netherlands, 18 August 2020. EFE/EPA/Koen van Weel

Saad Al Hariri speaks to the press after leaving the Lebanon Tribunal after the ruling on the assassination of ex-Prime Minister Rafik Al Hariri of Lebanon in Leidschendam, The Netherlands, 18 August 2020 (EFE/EPA/Koen van Weel

A United Nations-backed special tribunal on Tuesday found one person guilty of the 2005 murder of former Lebanese prime minister Rafik Hariri in a long-awaited verdict.

Presiding judge David Re at the Special Tribunal for Lebanon said the trial chamber found Salim Ayyash, a presumed member of the Shia militant group Hezbollah, guilty of “committing a terrorist attack by means of an explosive device” and “intentional of homicide of Rafik Hariri with premeditation by using explosive materials.”EFE-EPA

ir/jt