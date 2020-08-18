A United Nations-backed special tribunal on Tuesday found one person guilty of the 2005 murder of former Lebanese prime minister Rafik Hariri in a long-awaited verdict.
Presiding judge David Re at the Special Tribunal for Lebanon said the trial chamber found Salim Ayyash, a presumed member of the Shia militant group Hezbollah, guilty of “committing a terrorist attack by means of an explosive device” and “intentional of homicide of Rafik Hariri with premeditation by using explosive materials.”EFE-EPA
