A spectator who caused a huge pile-up in the first stage of the Tour de France at the weekend when German cyclist Tony Martin crashed into a sign she was holding over the edge of the road was arrested Wednesday.

Over 20 cyclists were affected by the mass crash on Saturday, footage of which was widely circulated by the media. The Tour de France later announced it intended to sue the spectator and a manhunt was launched to track her down. EFE

