Tokyo 2020 volunteer staff are waiting for athletes, coaches from overseas at an arrival exit of Tokyo International Airport at Haneda, Japan, 08 July 2021. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Visitors take a selfie with the Olympic Rings monument set at an arrival terminal of Tokyo International Airport at Haneda, Japan, 08 July 2021. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japanese policemen stand on guard at an arrival exit of Tokyo International Airport at Haneda, Japan, 08 July 2021. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 08 July 2021. EFE/EPA/NICOLAS DATICHE

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be held without spectators due to the state of emergency that is to be enforced to curtail a surge in coronavirus cases, the Olympics minister Tamayo Marukawa confirmed Thursday.

The minister announced the measure following a meeting with representatives from the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, the head of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach and regional authorities on Thursday. EFE

mra/jt/ks