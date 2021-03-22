Police officers stand guard outside Intermediate People's Court where Canadian Michael Kovrig, detained by China on suspicion of espionage, is expected to be on trial, in Beijing, China, 22 March 2021. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Jim Nickel, deputy head of mission of the Canadian embassy in Beijing, stands outside the Intermediate People's Court where Canadian Michael Kovrig, detained by China on suspicion of espionage, is expected to be on trial, in Beijing, China, 22 March 2021. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Foreign diplomats walk outside Intermediate People's Court after they were denied to attend a trial of Canadian Michael Kovrig, detained by China on suspicion of espionage, in Beijing, China, 22 March 2021. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Jim Nickel (C-R), deputy head of mission of the Canadian embassy in Beijing and William Klein (C-L), acting deputy chief of mission of the US Embassy in Beijing, speak to the media at the entrance to the Intermediate People's Court after they were denied to attend a trial of Canadian Michael Kovrig, detained by China on suspicion of espionage, in Beijing, China, 22 March 2021. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Jim Nickel (C), deputy head of mission of the Canadian embassy in Beijing with other foreign diplomats from different countries, stand outside Intermediate People's Court where Canadian Michael Kovrig, detained by China on suspicion of espionage, is expected to be on trial, in Beijing, China, 22 March 2021. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Spy trial of second Canadian begins behind closed doors in China

The trial of Canadian citizen Michael Kovrig, arrested in China in December 2018 and charged with espionage, began in Beijing on Monday.

Outside the court were diplomats from Canada and about two dozen other countries, who were not allowed to attend the closed-door proceedings.

"We've requested access to Michael Kovrig's hearing repeatedly but that access is being denied," Jim Nickel, charge d'affairs at the Canadian Embassy, told dozens of reporters gathered outside Beijing No. 2 People's Intermediate Court, where the trial is being held.

"The reason that has been given to us, why we're being denied access, is because this is a so-called national security case and therefore (it) is a closed courtroom," he added.

About 28 diplomats from 26 countries arrived at the court an hour before the 9 am start of the trial but were forced to remain outside, along with the media.

The espionage trial of another Canadian national, Michael Spavor, was held at Dandong Intermediate People's Court on Friday.

His trial, which was also held behind closed doors, took less than three hours and ended without a verdict. The court said this will be announced at a later date.

However, diplomats told Efe that Kovrig's trial is expected to take longer as it more complex.

On Friday, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said "their arbitrary detention is completely unacceptable, as is the lack of transparency around these court proceedings."

In June 2020, China accused businessman Spavor of "spying on state secrets and illegally providing them to overseas forces" and Kovrig of "spying on state secrets and intelligence," according to the state People's Daily news outlet.

The two Canadians were detained shortly after the arrest in Canada of Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of the Huawei founder and the company's Chief Financial Officer, at the request of the United States.