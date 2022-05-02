Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wears a face mask as he speaks on a cellphone during a roundtable discussion on the fourth day of the ongoing Special European Council leaders' summit, the first face-to-face meeting between EU statespeople held since the eruption of the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, in Brussels, Belgium, 20 July 2020. EFE/EPA/FILE/JOHN THYS

A spyware scandal that has rocked Spanish politics widened Monday after intelligence reports found that mobile phones belonging to prime minister Pedro Sánchez and defense minister Margarita Robles had also been tapped by the software Pegasus.

The revelations come amid an ongoing internal intelligence probe ordered after a report by research group Citizen Lab found that dozens of senior Catalan officials, including elected regional leaders and separatist activists, were hacked by Pegasus, spyware developed by Israeli company NSO Group.

Sánchez’s phone was targeted twice in May 2021 while Robles’ was hacked in June that same year, spokesman for the presidency, Félix Bolaños, told a press conference on Monday, citing intelligence reports from Spain’s National Cryptologic Center.

