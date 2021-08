A lottery seller waits in queue to get tested for Covid-19 at a temporary test facility amid an increase in coronavirus cases in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 20 August 2021. EFE/EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

The Sri Lankan government announced Friday a 10-day nationwide lockdown responding to calls from health officials, lawmakers and religious leaders over spiraling cases of the coronavirus in the island nation.

The lockdown will come into effect from 10 pm on Friday (Aug.20) and extend until Monday (Aug.30).EFE

aw/sc