People stage a protest at a roadside against the current economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 02 April 2022. EFE/EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Sri Lanka Army personnel stand guard as university students stage a protest at a roadside against the current economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 02 April 2022. EFE/EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

People stage a protest at a roadside against the current economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 02 April 2022. EFE/EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Sri Lanka's defence ministry has blocked the access to social media across the country during a 36 hour curfew while law enforcement police authorities said they had arrested 664 curfew violators in 8 hours through Sunday morning.

Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa has imposed curfew after declaring a state of emergency in a bid to control protests planned for Sunday, which were organized on social media.

“As directed by the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL), access to Facebook, Messenger, YouTube, WhatsApp, Viber, Twitter, IMO, Instagram, Telegram, Snapchat, and TikTok is restricted with immediate effect until further notice,” the island nation's largest mobile operator, Dialog Telecom said.

