A handout photo made available by the Sri Lankan Air force Media shows the fire gutted and crippled Singapore-registered container cargo vessel, MV X-Press Pearl, on the 9 nautical miles northwest of Colombo port in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 02 June 2021. EFE-EPA/SRI LANKAN AIR FORCE MEDIA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A cargo ship carrying chemicals onboard has finally sunk nearly two weeks after it caught fire off the Sri Lankan coast, sparking worries of the an impending marine disaster on the island.

The ship sank on Wednesday but not before generating potentially toxic slurry waste into the sea, leaving the authorities with more pressing concerns about an oil spill and the possible toxic effects on marine life.

Officials told EFE on Thursday that they were bracing for a possible catastrophic oil spill and extensive marine pollution due to the gutted Singapore-registered X-Press Pearl vessel on fire since May 20.

The vessel, carrying 1,500 containers of nitric acid and other toxic chemicals, was heading from India to the Colombo harbor when it caught fire off Sri Lankan waters.