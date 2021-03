Sri Lankan Catholic devotees dressed in black during a peaceful 'Black Sunday' protest urging the government to expedite legal action to bring to book the culprits involved in the 2019 Easter Sunday bomb attacks, in front of the St. Anthony's Church in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 07 March 2021. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Sri Lankan Buddhist monks carrying placards in solidarity with their Catholic brethren during a peaceful 'Black Sunday' protest urging the government to expedite legal action to bring to book the culprits involved in the 2019 Easter Sunday bomb attacks, in front of the St. Anthony's Church in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 07 March 2021. Sri Lankan Catholics in black dress joined the 'Black Sunday' silent protest against successive government's delay to prosecute those responsible for the Easter Sunday bomb attacks of 2019. Two hundred and fifty-nine people were killed and at least 500 others were injured in a series of suicide bombings on Easter Sunday in 2019 that targeted three churches and three luxury hotels. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

A Sri Lankan female Catholic devotee wears a black face mask with the phrase in Sinhalese 'Justice for the Easter Sunday Attacks' during mass at the St. Anthonyís Shrine in Kochchikade , Colombo, Sri Lanka, 07 March 2021. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Sri Lankan Roman Catholic Church observed a Black Sunday, seeking justice for the victims of the Easter bombings that killed nearly 270 people, including 40 foreigners, two years ago.

The bells at the St. Anthony's Shrine in Kochchikade, near Colombo, tolled at 8.45 am, marking the time when a of the suicide bomber blew himself up on April 21, 2019, leaving a bloody carnage behind. That was one of the six places bombed on that day of mayhem. EFE-EPA