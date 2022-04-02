Sri Lankan Prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa (2L) walks past debris of vehicles torched during a protest against the current economic crisis, outside the President's private residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 01 April 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Armed Sri Lankan military personnel stand guard near the debris of vehicles torched during a protest against the current economic crisis, outside the President's private residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 01 April 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Debris of vehicles torched during a protest against the current economic crisis, outside the President's private residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 01 April 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

The president of Sri Lanka declared a state of emergency in the country late Friday with immediate effect after protesters tried to storm his residence amid widespread outrage over an economic crisis that is leading to power cuts and shortages of basic goods.

The emergency was declared "in the interests of public security, the protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community," Gotabaya Rajapaksa said in an official gazette.

The declaration of the state of emergency came after the riots on Thursday night, when dozens of people tried to enter the president’s official residence in Colombo during a silent agitation to demand his resignation for his government’s handling of the severe economic crisis in the country.

(...)