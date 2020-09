A handout photo made available by the Sri Lankan Air force Media showing the Panama-flagged crude oil carrier vessel MT New Diamond after a fire aboard was extinguished, off the east coast of Sri Lanka, 09 September 2020. EFE-EPA/SRI LANKAN AIR FORCE MEDIA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The Sri Lankan navy on Wednesday warned that although the second fire that broke out within a week on oil tanker New Diamond off its coast had been extinguished, it had detected an oil spill from the ship spread over two nautical miles.

The navy said that its current priority was to minimize the environmental impact of the disaster. EFE-EPA

