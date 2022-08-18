Sri Lankan Army solders patrol at the parliament complex during the ceremonial inauguration of the first session of the 9th parliament in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 03 August 2022. Sri Lankan president Ranil Wickremesinghe prorogued the second session of the Ninth Parliament in accordance with the powers vested in him by the Constitution with effect from the 28 of July 2022 and fixed 03 August 2022 for the commencement of the third session of the Ninth Parliament. The Sri Lankan parliament elected Ranil Wickremesinghe as the new President on 20 July, after accepting the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled to Singapore through the Maldives following months of anti-government protests fueled by the ongoing economic crisis. Protests have been affecting the country for over four months as Sri Lanka faces its worst-ever economic crisis in decades due to the lack of foreign reserves, resulting in severe shortages in food, fuel, medicine, and imported goods. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe (2R), accompanied by Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena (2L) leaves after addressing the ceremonial inauguration of the third session of the Ninth Parliament in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 03 August 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

The head of Sri Lanka's central bank said on Thursday that he expected a preliminary agreement for a rescue package with the International Monetary Fund by the month end when a team from the global lender visits the crisis-ridden island nation.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka's (CBSL) governor, P. Nandalal Weerasinghe, stated that the negotiations with the IMF were progressing well.

“The IMF mission is planning to come here towards the end of the month to complete or reach a staff level agreement with the policy package,” Weerasinghe said.

