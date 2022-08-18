The head of Sri Lanka's central bank said on Thursday that he expected a preliminary agreement for a rescue package with the International Monetary Fund by the month end when a team from the global lender visits the crisis-ridden island nation.
The Central Bank of Sri Lanka's (CBSL) governor, P. Nandalal Weerasinghe, stated that the negotiations with the IMF were progressing well.
“The IMF mission is planning to come here towards the end of the month to complete or reach a staff level agreement with the policy package,” Weerasinghe said.
(...)