Trucks carrying containers queue to enter the Sri Lanka Customs cargo examination terminal in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 09 February 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Workers wait to unload sacks of onion at a wholesale market in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 09 February 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

A hand-cart puller waits for customers at a wholesale market in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 09 February 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

A hand-cart puller carries sacks of rice at a wholesale market in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 09 February 2022. EFE/EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Financial crisis is deepening in Sri Lanka amid a worsening dollar crunch that has triggered shortages of essential goods and inflation rising to record levels as coffers dry up in the import-dependent country.

As Sri Lankan foreign exchange reserves dip fast, importers struggle to pay their bills.

