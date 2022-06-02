Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa announced Thursday that India will provide the island nation with the amount of fertilizer needed to meet the demands of farmers, who began the growing season amid uncertainty about their crops.
"Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has agreed to provide the fertilizer required for the Yala season (from May to August) cultivation immediately," the President's Media Division (PMD) of Sri Lanka said in a statement.
"The fertilizer will be supplied under the Indian loan facility and it is scheduled to distribute within 20 days of receiving it in Sri Lanka," it added.
(...)