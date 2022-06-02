Imported fruit vendors wait for customers at the wholesale market in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 02 June 2022. EFE/EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

A fruit vendor waits for customers at the wholesale market in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 02 June 2022. EFE/EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

People queue up to buy domestic cooking gas cylinders near a selling depot amid a cooking gas shortage in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 02 June 2022. EFE/EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Sri Lanka in race against time to save the growing season

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa announced Thursday that India will provide the island nation with the amount of fertilizer needed to meet the demands of farmers, who began the growing season amid uncertainty about their crops.

"Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has agreed to provide the fertilizer required for the Yala season (from May to August) cultivation immediately," the President's Media Division (PMD) of Sri Lanka said in a statement.

"The fertilizer will be supplied under the Indian loan facility and it is scheduled to distribute within 20 days of receiving it in Sri Lanka," it added.

(...)