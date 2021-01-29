A handout photo made available by the President Media Division Sri Lanka shows the Airbus A319-112 for Indian Airlines flight AI 821 with 500,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine donated by the Indian government, as it taxies at the Bandaranaike International Airport at Katunayake in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 28 January 2021. EFE-EPA/PRESIDENT MEDIA DIVISION HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout picture provided by the President Media Division Sri Lanka shows Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa (L) formally accepts a token package of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine donated by the Indian government from Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay (R) while Sri Lanka'Äôs Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga looks on at the Bandaranaike International Airport at Katunayake in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 28 January 2021. EFE-EPA/PRESIDENT MEDIA DIVISION HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Sri Lankan army soldiers wait to get the first dose of a Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shot at a military hospital in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 29 January 2021. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Sri Lankan frontline health workers get the first dose of a Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 29 January 2021. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Sri Lanka on Friday began its mass vaccination drive against Covid-19, a day after receiving a shipment of 500,000 vaccines donated by India as part of New Delhi's diplomatic outreach in the region.

The vaccination began in six hospitals of the Western Province, the worst-affected by the pandemic on the island, as part of the first phase of immunization covering 150,000 health workers and 120,000 personnel of the security forces working on the frontlines in the fight against the new coronavirus. EFE-EPA

