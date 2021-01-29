Sri Lanka on Friday began its mass vaccination drive against Covid-19, a day after receiving a shipment of 500,000 vaccines donated by India as part of New Delhi's diplomatic outreach in the region.
The vaccination began in six hospitals of the Western Province, the worst-affected by the pandemic on the island, as part of the first phase of immunization covering 150,000 health workers and 120,000 personnel of the security forces working on the frontlines in the fight against the new coronavirus. EFE-EPA
aw-mt/ia