People take photos inside the President's palace, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 12 July 2022, three days after official residences were stormed. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

People wait to take a look into the President's palace in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 12 July 2022, three days after official residences were stormed. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa left the country in a military plane early Wednesday and landed in the Maldives amid ongoing protests in island nation, the country's air force reported.

Rajapaksa fled his official residence on Saturday before it was stormed by thousands of protesters who for months have been calling for the president to step down over a severe economic crisis in the country.

Rajapaksa, who after escaping from the presidential palace announced he would resign on Wednesday, made use of his presidential powers and left with his wife Ioma Rajapaksa for the Maldives early morning, the Sri Lankan Air Force Media Unit confirmed to EFE.

