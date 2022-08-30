People buy vegetables, rations and other essentials for their daily living at a local market in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 25 August 2022. EFE-EPA FILE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Sri Lanka is set to raise indirect taxes and distribute millions of rupees in aid to the people worst affected by the ongoing economic crisis, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Tuesday while presenting the interim budget.

Wickremesinghe said that the value added tax would be hiked from 12 to 15 percent from Thursday in an attempt to raise collection after the earlier government of former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa reduced taxes, leading to losses worth billions of dollars.

“We have directed around 300 billion rupees (around $824 million) for capital expenditure and less priority spending, allocated in the original budget 2022, including the provision of relief to those who are affected by the economic crisis,” Wickremesinghe told the parliament.

The measures include a monthly stipend of 10,000 rupees until December to 61,000 families facing food insecurity, apart from a program to incentivize unemployed youth to use government lands for "export-oriented" agriculture and livestock rearing.

(...)