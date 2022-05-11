Mahinda Rajapaksa, who stepped down as prime minister of Sri Lanka earlier this week amid violent protests against the government, has been taken to a naval base in the eastern port district of Trincomalee until the situation calms down, the defense secretary said on Wednesday.
Rajapaksa resigned on Monday after his supporters attacked non violent protesters, who had been camped near the official residence of the prime minister and the Presidential Secretariat for weeks, and destroyed their tents.
The attack occurred soon after Rajapaksa addressed his supporters at a public meeting.
Later, mobs, angered by the attack on peaceful demonstrators, surrounded Rajapaksa's official residence creating a security risk for the former two-term president.
