People cheer as a newly wedded couple attends the occupy protest outside the Presidential Secretariat amid an island-wide curfew enforced due to political unrest, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 11 May 2022. EFE/EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Protesters gather outside the Presidential Secretariat amid an island-wide curfew enforced due to political unrest, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 11 May 2022. EFE/EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Catholic nuns attend the occupy protest outside the Presidential Secretariat amid an island-wide curfew enforced due to political unrest, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 11 May 2022. EFE/EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Sri Lanka's Mahinda Rajapaksa during a ceremony at the sacred Kelaniya Buddhist Temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 09 August 2020 (reissued 09 May 2022). EFE/EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Supporters of former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa hold his portrait during a protest in front of the prime minister's house in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 09 May 2022. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Mahinda Rajapaksa, who stepped down as prime minister of Sri Lanka earlier this week amid violent protests against the government, has been taken to a naval base in the eastern port district of Trincomalee until the situation calms down, the defense secretary said on Wednesday.

Rajapaksa resigned on Monday after his supporters attacked non violent protesters, who had been camped near the official residence of the prime minister and the Presidential Secretariat for weeks, and destroyed their tents.

The attack occurred soon after Rajapaksa addressed his supporters at a public meeting.

Later, mobs, angered by the attack on peaceful demonstrators, surrounded Rajapaksa's official residence creating a security risk for the former two-term president.

(...)