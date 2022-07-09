Gotabaya Rajapaksa will step down July 13 as president of Sri Lanka, the speaker of the country's parliament said Saturday amid massive protests that saw thousands of people storm the official residences of both Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.
"To ensure a peaceful transition, the president said he will step down on July 13," Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said in televised remarks.
The announcement came hours after Wickremesinghe tendered his resignation and said he would form a national unity government, accepting the recommendation of opposition leaders who said that both he and Rajapaksa had to step down for mishandling the crippling economic crisis afflicting the island nation.
(...)