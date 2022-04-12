People stage a night-long protest in front of the president's secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 09 April 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

People shout slogans during the continuous protest in front of the president's secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 10 April 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

People shout slogans during the day and night protest in front of the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 11 April 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

People shout slogans during the day and night protest in front of the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 11 April 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Sri Lanka Tuesday said it had temporarily suspended foreign debt payments amid an unprecedented cash crunch that has thrown the country into a deep economic crisis, pending a bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The finance ministry said the government has decided to “suspend normal debt servicing...for an internal period pending an orderly and consensual restructuring of those obligations consistent with an economic adjustment program supported by the IMF."

The policy affects "all outstanding series of bonds issued in the international capital markets, all bilateral (government-to-government) credits, except swap lines between the Central Bank of Sri Lanka and a foreign central bank,” the ministry said.

