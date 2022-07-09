Sri Lankan prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe tendered his resignation and said he would form a national unity government amid massive protests against president Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Saturday that saw thousands of people storm both leaders' official residences.
In a statement, the prime minister's office said that Wickremesinghe was willing to accept the recommendation of the opposition parties, who during a special meeting had demanded his resignation and that of Rajapaksa for mishandling the crippling economic crisis afflicting the island nation.
It is hoped that the offer to form an all-party government will prevent the country from descending into chaos as it tries to secure a loan from the International Monetary Fund, as well as deal with fuel and food shortages.
(...)