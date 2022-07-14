Military helicopter flies low as protesters try to enter the Prime Minister's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 13 July 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday took off for Singapore from Maldives, where he had arrived a day earlier fleeing his country amid a severe political crisis, local media reported

On Thursday morning Rajapaksa boarded a plane operated by a Saudi airlines at Male's Velana international airport along with his wife, a police officer at the airport confirmed to EFE.

The leader had arrived in Maldives on a Sri Lanka Air Force plane on Wednesday along with his wife and two security guards, using his powers as the president of the island-nation.

(...)