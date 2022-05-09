Supporters of prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa hold his portrait during a protest in front of the prime minister's house in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 09 May 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Government supporters beat an anti-government protester during clashes near the prime minister's house in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 09 May 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Sri Lankan security forces help an injured anti-government protester during clashes with governm,ent supporters near the prime minister'Äôs house in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 09 May 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Government supporters torch tents of anti-government protesters duringclashes near the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 09 May 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Security forces intervene to disperse protesters amid clashes between government supporters and anti-government protesters near the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 09 May 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Security forces intervene to disperse protesters amid clashes between government supporters and anti-government protesters near the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 09 May 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

People kick a tear gas canister as security forces (not pictured) intervene to disperse protesters amid clashes between government supporters and anti-government protesters in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 09 May 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned on Monday after multiple clashes between the government's supporters and protesters who have been demanding its ouster for weeks due to the severe economic crisis affecting the nation.

"Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has sent his resignation to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa a short while ago," the PM's office said in a press release.

The resignation had been confirmed to EFE earlier by an office source on the condition of anonymity, although President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Mahinda's elder brother, was yet to officially accept it.

The development comes after an indefinite curfew was imposed in the country following incidents of violence in the capital city of Colombo in Western Province and Kandy district in Central Province on Monday, the police said in a statement.

(...)