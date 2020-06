Hilmy Ahamed, Vice President of the Muslim Council of Sri Lanka checks documents at his residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 20, 2020 (issued Jun. 8, 2020). EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Sri Lankan ethnic Muslim women wait in a queue for the Covid-19 blood test in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 20, 2020 (issued Jun. 8, 2020). EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Mohamed Fayaz Joonus, son of 72-year-old Bishrul Hafi Mohamed Joonus, a Sri Lankan ethnic Muslim COVID-19 victim who was cremated by the health authorities, holds his mobile phone with a photograph of the victim at his residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 20, 2020 (issued Jun. 8, 2020). EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

K.M. Fairoze, son-in-law of 72-year-old Bishrul Hafi Mohamed Joonus, a Sri Lankan ethnic Muslim COVID-19 victim who was cremated by the health authorities, recites the Quran at his residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 20, 2020 (issued Jun. 8, 2020). EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

K.M. Fairoze, son in law of 72-year-old Bishrul Hafi Mohamed Joonus, a Sri Lankan ethnic Muslim COVID-19 victim who was cremated by the health authorities, holds the national identity card of the victim at his residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 20, 2020 (issued Jun. 8, 2020). EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka on Monday agreed to hear petitions against a government order to cremate all people who die of the new coronavirus, effectively banning burials in a move which has irked religious minorities such as Muslim communities.

The top court will begin hearing petitions against the order on 13 July, Rushdy Habeeb, the lawyer representing two of the petitioners, told Efe. EFE-EPA

aw-daa/ia/jt