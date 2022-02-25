This season’s Champions League final, which was due to be played in St Petersburg, will be moved to Paris, Uefa said Friday, in response to Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine.
The decision by European football’s governing body is part of the international outcry against Moscow over its deadly aggression against its neighbor that began Thursday.
In a statement, Uefa said: “Following the grave escalation of the security situation in Europe, the UEFA Executive Committee decided to relocate the final (...) from Saint Petersburg to Stade de France in Saint-Denis.”
(...)