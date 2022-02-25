St. Petersburg (Russian Federation).- (FILE) - General view of the Gazprom Arena during UEFA Champions League officials inspection in St. Petersburg, Russia, 22 September 2021 (re-issued on 25 February 2022). UEFA Executive Committee decided to relocate the 2022 UEFA Champions League final from St. Petersburg to Stade de France in Saint-Denis following the 'grave escalation of the security situation in Europe'. The match will be played on 28 May 2022. (Liga de Campeones, Francia, Rusia, San Petersburgo) EFE/EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV *** Local Caption *** 57187535

This season’s Champions League final, which was due to be played in St Petersburg, will be moved to Paris, Uefa said Friday, in response to Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine.

The decision by European football’s governing body is part of the international outcry against Moscow over its deadly aggression against its neighbor that began Thursday.

In a statement, Uefa said: “Following the grave escalation of the security situation in Europe, the UEFA Executive Committee decided to relocate the final (...) from Saint Petersburg to Stade de France in Saint-Denis.”

(...)