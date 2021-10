Paris Saint Germain's Kylian Mbappe reacts during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Stade Rennais and PSG at the Roazhon Park stadium in Rennes, France, 03 October 2021. EFE-EPA/YOAN VALAT

Paris Saint Germain's Neymar Jr in action during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Stade Rennais and PSG at the Roazhon Park stadium in Rennes, France, 03 October 2021. EFE-EPA/YOAN VALAT

Rennes' Flavien Tait (L) reacts after scoring the 2-0 lead during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Stade Rennais and PSG at the Roazhon Park stadium in Rennes, France, 03 October 2021. EFE-EPA/YOAN VALAT

Paris Saint Germain's Lionel Messi reacts during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Stade Rennais and PSG at the Roazhon Park stadium in Rennes, France, 03 October 2021. EFE-EPA/YOAN VALAT

A formidable front three of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé were no match for Stade Rennes as they deservedly beat a lackluster Paris Saint Germain 2-0 on Sunday.

PSG looked flat after their big midweek 2-0 Champions League win over Manchester City, and conceded on either side of half-time to drop their first points of the Ligue 1 season. EFE