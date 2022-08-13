A Civil Guard vehicle parked outside the facilities of Medusa Music Festival after a stage collapsed early morning due to heavy gusts of wind in the coastal city of Cullera, Valencia, eastern, Spain, 13 August 2022. EFE-EPA/Natxo Frances

View of the rear of the main stage of Medusa Music Festival after the stage collapsed early morning due to heavy gusts of wind in the coastal city of Cullera, Valencia, eastern, Spain, 13 August 2022. EFE-EPA/Natxo Frances

View of the main stage of Medusa Music Festival after the stage collapsed early morning due to heavy gusts of wind in the coastal city of Cullera, Valencia, eastern, Spain, 13 August 2022. EFE-EPA/Natxo Frances

One person died and 40 were injured after part of a stage collapsed due to strong winds on Saturday at a music festival in eastern Spain.

The injured were taken to four hospitals in the area, the security forces and Valencia’s regional authorities said.

Several ambulances were dispatched to the scene to tend to the injured, some of whom have already been released.

Following the inclement weather overnight, the Medusa festival was temporarily suspended and the premises was vacated as a preventive measure, as the main entrance also collapsed, organizers said.

"We are completely devastated and saddened by what happened last night," the festival organizers said in a statement on the official event Facebook page on Saturday.

"The management of Medusa Festival want to express our deep and sincere condolences to the families and friends affected by the fatal consequences of last night."

Some 320,000 people were expected to attend the electronic music festival in the Mediterranean town of Cullera, which opened on Friday and was initially scheduled to run until Sunday. EFE

