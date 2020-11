An Indian security person on guard on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 26 November 2020. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

The first phase of the staggered Kashmir civic polls began on Saturday amid high security, more than a year after India revoked the semi-autonomous status of the disputed Himalayan region.

More than 6.7 million people are eligible to vote and elect their representatives to 280 development councils across 20 districts of Kashmir. EFE-EPA