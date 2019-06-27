Malagasy armed forces parade during the celebration of the 59th anniversary of Madagascar's independence, Antananarivo, Madagascar, June 26, 2019. EPA/Henitsoa Rafalia

A stampede at an event held to commemorate the 59th anniversary of Madagascar’s independence has left at least 16 people dead and 82 others injured, hospital sources said Thursday.

The crush occurred late Wednesday as thousands of people left the municipal stadium of Mahamasina in the capital Antananarivo after attending a military parade in which President Andry Rajoelina had participated with President Paul Kagame of Rwanda as a guest of honor.

Both Rajoelina and Prime Minister Christian Ntsay were later seen commiserating with mourners at the entrance to the Joseph Ravoahangy Andrianavalona Hospital, where relatives continued to arrive through the night to identify the victims.

A crowd had gathered outside the Accident and Emergency entrance to the hospital and later a smaller number of people was seen huddling outside the morgue.

Among the dead were seven young people and a five-year-old child, according to the morgue at the hospital, where the required autopsies were due to be carried out.

Photos taken at the morgue showed dead bodies lying on the ground partially covered by white sheets.

Richard Ravalomanana, Chief of Madagascar’s National Police, said the crush happened when the crowd accidentally misheard that the gates at the stadium where the celebrations had taken place had been opened.

"People tried to force the doors but they remained closed, the crowd kept pushing," he told reporters.

Of the 82 people who suffered injuries, most were in the intensive care unit, according to emergency department sources quoted by the local newspaper L'Express of Madagascar.

"As soon as the first signs appeared, the policemen in charge of security should have taken the necessary measures and none of this would have happened," a father who had lost his son told reporters outside the hospital.

Rajoelina promised relatives that his government would take care of hospital expenses.

Last September, a stampede during a qualifying match for the African Cup of Nations (CAN) of 2019 between Madagascar and Senegal caused the death of one person and injured more than 30 at this same stadium.

The Indian Ocean island nation is one of the poorest countries in the world, with a per capita GDP of 1,554 US dollars (placing it 179th out of 187 nations), and an average life expectancy of just 65.5 years of age.

