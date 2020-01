A handout photo made available by Iranian Supreme Leader's Office shows an areal view of the Azadi tower during the funeral of Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani and of other victims during their funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran, 06 January 2020. EFE/EPA/IRAN'S SUPREME LEADER OFFICE HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the Iranian Parliament officials news agency (ICANA) shows, Iranian lawmakers holding pictures of slain Iran's Quds Force leader Qasem Soleimani as they chant 'death to America', during a parliament session in Tehran, Iran, 07 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ICANA HANDOUT

Iranians carrying the coffin of late Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani and his allies in his home town Kerman, Iran, 07 January 2020. EFE/EPA/STR

Dozens of mourners have been killed in a stampede that broke out at the funeral ceremony for slain Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in the eastern city of Kerman, state media said Tuesday.

The head of Iran's Emergency Center Hossein Kolivand confirmed there had been casualties during the ceremony, which attracted huge crowds, although did not say how many people had been affected. EFE-EPA