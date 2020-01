Supporters of Iran-backed Iraqi Shiite armed groups popular mobilization forces gather around the coffins of slain Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and his companions during a funeral procession in Basra city, southern Iraq on 07 January 2020. EFE/EPA/STR

Iranians carrying the coffin of late Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani and his allies in his home town Kerman, Iran, 07 January 2020. EFE/EPA/STR

A handout photo made available by the Iranian Parliament officials news agency (ICANA) shows, Iranian lawmakers holding pictures of slain Iran's Quds Force leader Qasem Soleimani as they chant 'death to America', during a parliament session in Tehran, Iran, 07 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ICANA HANDOUT

A member of Iran-backed Iraqi Shiite armed group popular mobilization forces stands guard next to placard carrying an obituary notice and the pictures of slain Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and the Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in front of a military base in Baghdad, Iraq, 07 January 2020.EFE/EPA/MURTAJA LATEEF

A member of Iran-backed Iraqi Shiite armed group popular mobilization forces stands guard next to placard carrying an obituary notice and the pictures of slain Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and the Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in front of a military base in Baghdad, Iraq, 07 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MURTAJA LATEEF

More than 50 mourners have been killed in a stampede that broke out at the funeral ceremony for slain Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in the eastern city of Kerman, state media said Tuesday.

The head of forensic medicine in Kerman, Abas Amian, said authorities had identified 50 people who were killed in the crush, the causes of which were as yet unknown, according to Tasnim news agency. EFE-EPA