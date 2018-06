Venezuela's interior minister, Nestor Reverol, confirmed that 17 people died in a stampede on 16 June 2018 after a tear-gas grenade triggered a stampede at an end-of-school-year party in western Caracas. EPA-EFE/File

At least 17 people died Saturday when a tear-gas grenade triggered a stampede during an end-of-school-year party attended by more than 500 people in Caracas, Venezuela's interior minister said.