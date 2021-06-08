US singer Billie Eilish arrives for the Brit Awards 2020 at the O2 Arena in London, Britain 18 February 2020.EFE/EPA/FILE/VICKIE FLORES

UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors including David Bekham, Billie Eilish, Fernando Alonso, Orlando Bloom and Sergio Ramos on Tuesday urged G7 countries to commit to donating doses of Covid-19 vaccines to poorer countries with immediate effect.

The letter published three days ahead of the G7 Summit in Cornwall urges leaders to commit to sharing at least 20% of their vaccine supplies to developing countries urgently to stop the spread of the virus.

“The world has spent a year and a half battling the Covid-19 pandemic, but the virus is still spreading in many countries and producing new variants with the potential to put us all back where we started,” the letter reads.

G7 leaders of the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan will meet in Cornwall from June 11-13.