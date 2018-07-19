Supporters of left wing movements protest against a government proposed pension reform plan in front of the Russian parliament building in Moscow, Russia, 19 July 2018. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Leader of the 'Left Front' political movement Sergei Udaltsov (C) and supporters of left wing movements protest against a government proposed pension reform plan in front of the Russian parliament building in Moscow, Russia, 19 July 2018. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Russia's lower house of Parliament on Thursday passed a first reading of a bill that would hike the age of retirement in the country.

The proposed legislation would see women finishing work at 63, instead of 55, and men at 65, instead of 60.

Protesters gathered outside the Duma to express their opposition to the plan, as witnessed by an epa-efe photojournalist on the ground.

The government has said the age hike is required due to the need to adapt to demographic realities and increase pensions.

Back in Parliament, 328 lawmakers, all from the ruling United Russia party, gave their backing to the first reading of the bill.

While the other three parties that make up the Duma _ the Communist Party, Liberal Democratic Party of Russia and A Just Russia _ voted against the initiative, their 104 votes were not enough to challenge the plans.

Eight members of United Russia did not vote, while the party's member of Parliament for Crimea Natalia Poklonskaya voted against the bill.

Life expectancy in Russia is 67 for men and 77 for women, according to the World Bank.

Plans to raise the age of retirement have not gone down well among the country's future pensioners.

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a staunch critic of President Vladimir Putin, said on Twitter that the lawmakers were "enemies of the people," given that 95 percent of the population was against the retirement age raise.

"The Duma still voted for the law, according to which tens of millions of Russian citizens will be stripped of hundreds of thousands of rubles," he said.

