A man navigates a street flooded by heavy rain as remnants of Hurricane Ida hit the area in the Queens borough of New York, New York, USA, 01 September 2021. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

A police car on a street flooded by heavy rain as remnants of Hurricane Ida hit the area in the Queens borough of New York, New York, USA, 01 September 2021. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

A man is seen trying to walk through massive puddles past a downed tree outside the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center as remnants of Hurricane Ida hit the area in the Queens borough of New York, USA, 01 September 2021. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

State of emergency declared as deadly flooding hits Northeast US

New York City officials declared a state of emergency for severe flooding caused by extreme downpours overnight as the remnants of Hurricane Ida lashed the United States’ Northeast Thursday.

Almost all subway services were suspended in NYC due to severe flash flooding that caused torrents of water to rush into the underground tunnels and platforms.EFE

