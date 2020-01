Smoke billows from a bushfire near the town of Tharwa, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, 31 January 2020. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A bushfire burns behind a ridge near the town of Tharwa, 30 km south of Canberra, Australia, 30 January 2020. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian authorities on Friday declared a state of emergency in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), which includes Canberra, over a bushfire that is threatening to spread to the southern suburbs of the city.

The Orroral Valley fire has been raging south of the capital and has destroyed 18,000 hectares of land so far.